American Man In Coma After Being Pulled from Water at a Phuket Beach

A 72-year-old American man was in a coma after he was pulled up from the water by lifeguards at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay today.

The Cherng Talay Police were notified of the incident from an unidentified jet-ski operator at Surin Beach on Friday afternoon (November 10th). The police and rescue teams arrived at the beach to find the 72-year-old male American lying on the beach. He was unconscious and was provided CPR before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

