American Man In Coma After Being Pulled from Water at a Phuket Beach

TN November 10, 2023 0
Surin Beach in Phuket.

Surin Beach in Phuket. Photo: bwaters23 / flickr.

A 72-year-old American man was in a coma after he was pulled up from the water by lifeguards at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay today.

The Cherng Talay Police were notified of the incident from an unidentified jet-ski operator at Surin Beach on Friday afternoon (November 10th). The police and rescue teams arrived at the beach to find the 72-year-old male American lying on the beach. He was unconscious and was provided CPR before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

TN

Leave a Reply

