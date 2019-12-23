Hotel cook vomits blood, dies after boozy party in Samut Prakan

Hotel cook vomits blood, dies after boozy party in Samut Prakan1 min read
SAMUT PRAKAN: A hotel cook was found dead in his blood-stained room in Bang Sao Thong district after drinking heavily the night before at his employer’s New Year party.
Thaworn Niso, 47, was found dead in the bathroom of his fifth-floor room at Baan Eua-Arthon residence in Moo 5 village of tambon Srisa Jarakhay about 5.30pm on Sunday. He had vomited blood all over the floor, and in his bedroom, police said.
Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST