Mon. Dec 23rd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

4 killed and 40 injured in Loei mountain road bus accident

TN
Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.


Four Thai tourists were killed and about 40 others injured on Sunday night when their tour bus plunged into roadside bushes after the vehicle’s brakes failed and the driver lost control. The bus, carrying mostly elderly tourists from Buri Ram province, was descending from Hin Pa Ngarm Park in Tambon Puan Phu, Nong Hin district of the north-eastern province of Loei.

The driver, 46-year old Somjate Sooksaeng, told district police that he had tried to retain control of the bus, after he realized that the brakes had failed, but the vehicle continued to gain speed on the gradient and eventually plunged into roadside bushes and flipped over.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

