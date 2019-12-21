Sat. Dec 21st, 2019

Severity of drought next year likely to equal that of 2015-16 in Thailand

Fields affected by drought

farmer showing his affected plot due to drought. Photo: Pushkarv.


Thailand is at risk of a drought like that in 2015 and 2016, while the volume of rainfall, from this month through May, is forecast to be 5-10% lower than normal, said Mr. Seri Suparathit, director of the Centre of Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, today (Friday).

Next May, after the drought, he predicted that Thailand’s weather will be affected by La Niña phenomenon, which may lead to heavy flooding in several provinces.

