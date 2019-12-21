Severity of drought next year likely to equal that of 2015-16 in Thailand





Thailand is at risk of a drought like that in 2015 and 2016, while the volume of rainfall, from this month through May, is forecast to be 5-10% lower than normal, said Mr. Seri Suparathit, director of the Centre of Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, today (Friday).

Next May, after the drought, he predicted that Thailand’s weather will be affected by La Niña phenomenon, which may lead to heavy flooding in several provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



