Fierce GUN BATTLE in France’s Montpellier as ‘two rival gangs’ clash in broad daylight

Opera Comédie in Montpellier, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Opera Comédie in Montpellier, Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Photo: Fritz Geller-Grimm. CC BY-SA 2.5.


A furious firefight broke out in the streets of the southern French city of Montpellier on Sunday as two “rival gangs” armed with pistols and rifles clashed with each other. Police said at least one person was injured.

The loud sounds of shooting rocked the north-western La Paillade district of Montpellier on Sunday afternoon as the two gangs seemingly unloaded volleys of handgun and automatic rounds at each other. A dramatic video published on the social media site zooms in on masked gunmen as deafening shots ring out near the Assas Tower – a residential building described as the tallest in the southern French region of Languedoc-Roussillon.

