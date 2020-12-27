Thai shrimp free of COVID-19





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce built confidence for shrimp consumption by linking shrimp farmers and the Thai Restaurant Association to sell shrimp and other foods without passing a middle market.

Minister of Commerce, Jurin Laksanawisit, stressed that Thai seafood, especially shrimp, can be consumed as usual. Experts, including doctors and Department of Fisheries officials, have already confirmed that shrimp and other seafood are safe as long as they are hygienically cooked.

