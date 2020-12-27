December 27, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai shrimp free of COVID-19

1 min read
27 seconds ago TN
Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns

Kung yang seafood, Thai grilled prawns served with nam chim, a spicy dipping sauce. Photo: Takeaway.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce built confidence for shrimp consumption by linking shrimp farmers and the Thai Restaurant Association to sell shrimp and other foods without passing a middle market.

Minister of Commerce, Jurin Laksanawisit, stressed that Thai seafood, especially shrimp, can be consumed as usual. Experts, including doctors and Department of Fisheries officials, have already confirmed that shrimp and other seafood are safe as long as they are hygienically cooked.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

Thai shrimp free of COVID-19 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Young Muslim Assaulted in France for Celebrating Christmas, Reports Say

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 94 local infections

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Anek Laothamatas sticks to plan for Thailand’s mission to the moon

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai shrimp free of COVID-19

31 seconds ago TN
1 min read

5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Young Muslim Assaulted in France for Celebrating Christmas, Reports Say

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 alert in Rayong province as gambling cluster infections increase to 85

6 hours ago TN