Siam area in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.









Protesters occupied Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok on Sunday to vent their anger at the recent Constitutional Court ruling and demand reform of the highest institution.

No particular groups claimed to have organised the rally, the first major protest since the court’s ruling on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

