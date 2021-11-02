November 14, 2021

2 Bangkok protesters shot, German embassy officials accept rally leaders’ letter

8 mins ago TN
Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, near the Grand Palace, Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.




Anti-establishment protest leader Thatchapong Kaedam announced an end of today’s protest at about 7pm (Sunday) after three of their representatives submitted a letter to an official of the German Embassy in Bangkok.

The representatives were met with rousing applause as they left the embassy, after handing over the letter. One of them told the protesters that a German Embassy official had promised to pass their letter to the ambassador.

Earlier, at least two protesters were shot, in front of the Police General Hospital, as the rally participants were marching from Pathumwan intersection to the German Embassy on Sathorn road.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Siam area in Pathum Wan

Rally at Pathumwan blasts Constitutional Court, calls for monarchy reform

10 hours ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

CCSA advisor still concerned about Bangkok COVID-19 case numbers

1 day ago TN
Floods in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Engineers council proposes methods to solve flooding in Bangkok

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yellow Shirts protests in Bangkok on 26 August 2008

PAD’s co-leader Somkiat Pongpaiboon dies at 71

2 mins ago TN
Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

2 Bangkok protesters shot, German embassy officials accept rally leaders’ letter

8 mins ago TN
Siam area in Pathum Wan

Rally at Pathumwan blasts Constitutional Court, calls for monarchy reform

10 hours ago TN
Ubon Ratchathani market building

Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani

22 hours ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street

Nightclubs reopening pushed back to 2022

22 hours ago TN