2 Bangkok protesters shot, German embassy officials accept rally leaders’ letter









Anti-establishment protest leader Thatchapong Kaedam announced an end of today's protest at about 7pm (Sunday) after three of their representatives submitted a letter to an official of the German Embassy in Bangkok.

The representatives were met with rousing applause as they left the embassy, after handing over the letter. One of them told the protesters that a German Embassy official had promised to pass their letter to the ambassador.

Earlier, at least two protesters were shot, in front of the Police General Hospital, as the rally participants were marching from Pathumwan intersection to the German Embassy on Sathorn road.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

