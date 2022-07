Five people have been charged in connection with swindling six million baht out of a British man in exchange for freeing him from detention, according to police.

One of them, Pol Col Ramet Kaewsungnoen, a superintendent with Mae Hong Son police, was accused of trying to secure the British man’s freedom using his alleged connection with Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the assistant national police chief.

