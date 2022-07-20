Bangkok school suspends on-site classes after 910 students get COVID









The Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School in Bangkok has announced the suspension of on-site classes from July 25th to 27th and from August 1st to the 5th after 910 of its students became infected with COVID-19.

According to the school’s director, Jintana Srisarakham, who issued the announcement yesterday (Tuesday), the figure of 910 cases is the accumulated total as of Monday. She did not, however, reveal when infections in the school started.

By Thai PBS World

