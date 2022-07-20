Man seriously injured after being stabbed at his home in Pattaya
A 42-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after being stabbed at his house in Banglamung this afternoon (July 18th).
The Banglamung Police was notified of the incident at 5:00 P.M. at a house in Nongprue. Emergency responders, police, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the injured party Mr. Songklod Noipojjana, 42, in front of a home. He had sustained severe injuries from stab wounds to his belly and was bleeding heavily. He was rushed to a local hospital. The suspect, Mr. Amnart Buachuen, 22, was inside the house. Police seized a kitchen knife from the scene.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
