July 20, 2022

Man seriously injured after being stabbed at his home in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: joinai. CC BY 3.0.




A 42-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after being stabbed at his house in Banglamung this afternoon (July 18th).

The Banglamung Police was notified of the incident at 5:00 P.M. at a house in Nongprue. Emergency responders, police, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the injured party Mr. Songklod Noipojjana, 42, in front of a home. He had sustained severe injuries from stab wounds to his belly and was bleeding heavily. He was rushed to a local hospital. The suspect, Mr. Amnart Buachuen, 22, was inside the house. Police seized a kitchen knife from the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

