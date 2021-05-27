  • May 27, 2021
Thailand’s AstraZeneca plan stumbles again as third wave rises

The Covid -19 vaccine AstraZeneca being transported to a temperature control warehouse. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.

In October last year, the government chose the AstraZeneca vaccine as its main weapon against COVID-19. However, arming itself with AstraZeneca shots has proved difficult, and it now looks like the shortage will last longer than expected.

This week, top government figures stopped assuring the Thai public that millions of doses would be ready when mass vaccination starts in less than two weeks on June 7.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


