52 new COVID-19 cases in Chon Buri province





CHON BURI: Another 52 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Chon Buri, raising the provincial total to 4,395.

Of the total infections, 3,476 patients had been treated and recovered and 898 were still being treated, the provincial public health office said on Thursday on its Facebook page. The accumulated provincial death toll remained at 21.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



