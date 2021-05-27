256 New COVID Cases in Phetchaburi Cal-Comp Cluster





PHETCHABURI, May 27 (TNA) – COVID-19 tests confirmed 256 more people were infected with the disease in the cluster of a Cal-Comp Electronics factory in the central plain province as the total cases in the cluster rose to 2,845, none of whom died of the virus yet.

The total cases comprised 1,255 workers and 1,590 migrants. The province also had three new COVID-19 cases among general people, which increased the total outside the cluster to 637. So far, Phetchaburi logged 3,482 COVID-19 cases in total. Of them, 503 recovered and 2,974 were at hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

