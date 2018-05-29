PM Prayut to decide on calls for removal of national police chief

BANGKOK, 29th May 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has responded to calls for the removal of the national police chief for what many consider to have been excessive use of force in the arrest of a former activist Buddhist monk.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday that he, as the leader of the government, would like to offer the public an apology for the police’s recent raid and arrest of 62-year-old Suwit Thongprasert, who was best known as Phra Buddha Issara — an activist monk defrocked last Thursday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand