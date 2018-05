Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has denied being close to a former monk arrested for robbery, illegal association and other charges last week.

Phra Buddha Isara, a co-leader of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), was arrested at Wat Ornoi in Nakhon Pathom on Thursday by a team of armed police.

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST