Selling draft beer at 7-Eleven does not break law

A senior public health official said selling draft beer by CP All, which owns and operates 7-Eleven convenience stores, at one of it’s stores in China Town does not break the 2008 Alcohol Control Act.

The assurance came after the official, Mr Asadang Ruayajin, deputy director-general general of the Department of Disease Control, inspected the 7-Eleven convenience store on Yawaroj road yesterday following a video clip posted on the social media showing the selling of beer on tap to customers.

By Thai PBS