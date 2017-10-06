Selling draft beer at 7-Eleven does not break law

Friday, October 6, 2017
A senior public health official said selling draft beer by CP All, which owns and operates 7-Eleven convenience stores, at one of it’s stores in China Town does not break the 2008 Alcohol Control Act.

The assurance came after the official, Mr Asadang Ruayajin, deputy director-general general of the Department of Disease Control, inspected the 7-Eleven convenience store on Yawaroj road yesterday following a video clip posted on the social media showing the selling of beer on tap to customers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

