Friday, October 6, 2017
196 million yen heist robbers nabbed

Buildings in metropolitan Bangkok, also known as Krung Thep
BANGKOK, 6 October 2017 (NNT) – Police have arrested five suspected robbers thought to be involved in a heist in Bangkok on Monday night.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, and acting Metropolitan Police chief, Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej, held a press conference on the arrest of the five suspects. The suspects are Narongchai Sawatdipol, Chavalit Charoenphol, Surasak Srithawong, Pongsak Pitsiriphan and Krisda Atthavej.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

