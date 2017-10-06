196 million yen heist robbers nabbed

BANGKOK, 6 October 2017 (NNT) – Police have arrested five suspected robbers thought to be involved in a heist in Bangkok on Monday night.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, and acting Metropolitan Police chief, Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej, held a press conference on the arrest of the five suspects. The suspects are Narongchai Sawatdipol, Chavalit Charoenphol, Surasak Srithawong, Pongsak Pitsiriphan and Krisda Atthavej.

