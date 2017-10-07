Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Will Face Royal Defamation Charge

Fugitive ex-Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will face four charges, including royal defamation and computer-related crimes, Thailand’s attorney general said Friday, a day after police announced a third warrant had been issued for his sister Yingluck’s arrest.

Thaksin, 68, a former telecommunications tycoon, lives in exile after he was deposed in a 2006 military coup while attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He briefly came back and subsequently fled the country in 2008 just before a court sentenced him to two years in prison on corruption charges.

“We will contact the Technology Crime Suppression Division to issue an arrest warrant on Thaksin for royal defamation and violation of Computer Crime Act,” Attorney General Kemchai Chutiwong told reporters.

“We will set up a committee to file the cases to the Supreme Court’s politician figure’s criminal section,” Kemchai told reporters, without providing details on how Thaksin had violated the Lese-Majeste, the nation’s strict royal defamation law.

Kemchai’s statements came a day after Gen. Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the deputy police commissioner, told reporters that a third arrest warrant had been issued against Yingluck Shinawatra for violating immigration laws by not using an official border checkpoint to travel out of the country.

Warrants against Yingluck

The Supreme Court issued the first warrant on Aug. 25, when Yingluck breached bail and skipped her sentencing in a corruption-plagued rice subsidy scheme. The second warrant came out on Sept. 27 when she was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison for criminal negligence related to the botched rice program.

Throughout her trial, Yingluck, 50, has repeatedly claimed innocence, saying she was a victim of political persecution.

Yingluck was believed to have fled to Dubai after passing through the Cambodian border. She became the nation’s first female leader in 2011, but a military coup toppled her government three years later.

Full story: BenarNews

Wilawan Watcharasakwet

Bangkok

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.