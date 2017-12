Police have not yet interrogated a 17-year-old woman who threw her baby out of her apartment window on Sunday. The mother’s name is being withheld because she is a minor.

The incident took place in Songkhla’s Sadao district on Christmas Eve. As of press time on Tuesday, it was unclear whether the female baby had died as a stillborn or because of the fall from the third floor of the apartment building.

By The Nation