NARATHIWAT: Several checkpoints in Narathiwat were attacked by gunmen, a microwave tower set on fire and roads blocked by felled trees and burning tyres on Monday night.

A checkpoint near a bypass which leads to Chat Warin Waterfall in Narathiwat was attacked about 9.55pm while police were searching halted vehicles. Shots were also fired at a military checkpoint operated by the 4812 Rangers unit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI

BANGKOK POST