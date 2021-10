The first lot of half a million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Thailand in two weeks, raising the question of how they will be allocated between the two buyers.

ZP Therapeutics Co, an affiliate of the distributor Zuellig Pharma, issued a statement on Saturday on the update. The first shipment of 560,000 doses would arrive “no later than Nov 5”, read the statement.

