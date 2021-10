A one month-old baby is among 74 COVID-19 patients in Thailand who died today (Saturday), as the country recorded 9,742 new infections and 10,182 new recoveries, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The baby, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, is believed to have contracted the virus from family members.

By Thai PBS World

