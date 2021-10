Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









Night entertainment venues will remain closed in 17 provinces during the initial stage of the country’s reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors from 46 countries next month.

Meanwhile, the nighttime curfew imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted in 17 provinces, including Bangkok, on Oct 31.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts