October 24, 2021

Pattaya inviting tourists to visit city and Koh Larn with free parking spaces at Bali Hai Pier

Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi

Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi. Photo: waychen_c / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Pattaya City officials are inviting tourists to visit the city and Koh Larn with free parking spaces at the blue field in front of the Pattaya sign at the Bali Hai Pier.

The new Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Reumkitkarn told The Pattaya News this week, “We have received complaints about parking spaces being charged by Bali Hai Pier by some people. Some of these folks charging ‘customers’ were reportedly homeless and none of them work for or with Pattaya City. Some people reported being charged as much as 500 baht for a parking space. This is a scam and is not a Pattaya City policy.”

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

