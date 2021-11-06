6 more Thai provinces added to ‘watch list’ due to rising COVID-19 infections









Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has added six more provinces to its “watch list”, in addition to the southern border provinces of Yala, Pattana, Narathiwat and Songkhla, due to concerns over a rising trend in new COVID-19 infections.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said today (Monday) that Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South, Chiang Mai in the North, Khon Kaen in the Northeast, the western province of Tak and two eastern provinces of Rayong and Chanthaburi are now on the list.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





