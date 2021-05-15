UN special envoy calls on Thailand to cooperate on Myanmar crisis





UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, who has been in Thailand for a month awaiting permission from the Myanmar military junta to enter the country, met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on Friday and asked him to help find a peaceful solution to the Burmese political crisis.

“After talks with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers and the commander-in-chief of the Burmese military junta Min Aung Hlaing in Jakarta, I held very constructive talks in Bangkok today with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha for a peaceful solution in Burma in the interest of the people,” Schraner Burgener said on Twitter.

According to a Thai government statement, the UN expressed its hope that Thailand would support the stabilisation of Burma and seek the cooperation of the Burmese army to achieve a peaceful solution.

For its part, Thailand expressed support for the five points of consensus agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to achieve peace in Burma, including an end to junta violence against civilians and the dispatch of an ASEAN-mentored mediator.

“She said she hoped that Thailand would seek cooperation from Myanmar’s armed forces to find a peaceful solution,” Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman, said in a statement.

So far, the diplomat has not been authorised to enter Burmese territory since the military uprising.

According to the UN, its envoy remains willing to resume dialogue with the military junta with a view to a return to democracy in Myanmar and to bring peace and stability to the country.

At least 788 people have been killed since the uprising following the security forces’ brutal crackdown on demonstrations against the military command, according to the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

-Thailand News (TN)

