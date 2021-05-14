May 14, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Foreigners May Receive Vaccinations from August

1 min read
47 seconds ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) said foreigners in Thailand may have to wait until August before receiving vaccinations from the government.

BMA Health Department Director Panruedee Manomaipiboon said the Public Health Ministry aims to vaccinate everyone in Thailand, including foreign residents and immigrants, to build herd immunity. The ministry aimsto vaccinate Thais in June and July, and will open foreign resident registration in August.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

FDA Registers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 2,256 new COVID cases and 30 deaths

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Logs Nearly 5,000 New COVID Cases and 32 deaths on Thursday

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Foreigners May Receive Vaccinations from August

50 seconds ago TN
1 min read

FDA Registers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 2,256 new COVID cases and 30 deaths

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Eight COVID-19 clusters reported in Bangkok

20 mins ago TN