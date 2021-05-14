Foreigners May Receive Vaccinations from August

Foreigners May Receive Vaccinations from August1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) said foreigners in Thailand may have to wait until August before receiving vaccinations from the government.
BMA Health Department Director Panruedee Manomaipiboon said the Public Health Ministry aims to vaccinate everyone in Thailand, including foreign residents and immigrants, to build herd immunity. The ministry aimsto vaccinate Thais in June and July, and will open foreign resident registration in August.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand