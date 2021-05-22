May 22, 2021

Cows for vaccines: this is how this Chiang Mai district encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID

A Oxen grazing in a rice farm in Isan, Thailand

A cow grazing in a meadow in Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


Mae Chaem is a district in Chiang Mai province that has launched a campaign for its vaccinated residents to win a live cow every week for the rest of the year. By doing so, the authorities hope to encourage the population to go for Covid jabs.

This sort of competition is looking for one lucky villager who will be chosen at random. The prize is a cow worth 10,000 bath. The initiative, which will run for 24 weeks, seems to have had an effect in this district of 43,000 inhabitants.

Since the announcement of the initiative this week, “our vaccination registration numbers have gone from hundreds to thousands in a couple of days,” district chief Boonlue Thamtharanurak told Reuters. “Villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash,” he continued.

Some 1.64 million Thais have already received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, more than seven million have registered so far.

-Thailand News

