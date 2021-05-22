Open COVID-19 Vaccination Registration from May 31 on





BANGKOK, May 21 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry resolved to allow general people to register for COVID-19 vaccination from May 31 onwards.

Announcing the resolution, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said inoculation for general registrants would start on Aug 1.

Registration for elderly people and those with seven groups of chronic diseases will continue after May 31 and registrants will receive vaccines on a first-come-first-serve basis. Earlier their registration was set to end on May 31.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

