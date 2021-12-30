Myanmar Refugees Remain on Thai Soil









TAK, Dec 30 (TNA) – Newly accepted Myanmar refugees remained in Tak province although there was not a clash between Myanmar soldiers and Karen troops near the border yesterday, authorities reported.

Thai officials still opened two shelters for Myanmar refugees in Tak. One is in Ban Mahawan village in Mae Sot district. It accommodated 4,730 refugees including 724 Myanmar people who crossed the border to the Thai soil yesterday.

TNA

