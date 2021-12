Benjakiti Park lies at the heart of Bangkok on Ratchadapisek road, Khlong Toei district. Photo: Mr. Peerapong Prasutr.









If you’re planning to stay in Bangkok for the New Year holidays, you can visit these flower gardens in four public parks across the city.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has arranged flower gardens in the parks under its “Bangkok Flora Festival”, which lasts from January until July 2022.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts