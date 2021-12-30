December 30, 2021

Omicron variant now ‘spreading fast’

9 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Omicron infections in Thailand are rising with 740 cases confirmed in 33 provinces, 489 of which were imported while the balance were local infections linked to those, the Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday.

“Omicron is now clearly spreading rapidly but it’s not really severe,” said Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin & Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

