Omicron variant now ‘spreading fast’
Omicron infections in Thailand are rising with 740 cases confirmed in 33 provinces, 489 of which were imported while the balance were local infections linked to those, the Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday.
“Omicron is now clearly spreading rapidly but it’s not really severe,” said Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS).
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin & Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST
