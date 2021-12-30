December 30, 2021

Short-range aerosol suspected reason behind Kalasin Omicron cluster

3 mins ago TN
Soda delivery truck in Kalasin

Soda delivery truck in Kalasin. Photo: Marshall Astor.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A pulmonologist at Siriraj Hospital has explained that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Kalasin province might indicate a limited range of airborne transmissibility.

Dr Nithipat Jearakul, Head of the Department of Respiratory Disease and Tuberculosis at Siriraj Hospital, said he Omicron strain might be able to spread via short-range aerosol transmission. He based his theory on observations of the Kalasin cluster.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tesco Express in Nong Khae, Saraburi

Exodus Causes Traffic Congestion on Mittraphap Highway

1 day ago TN
Tuk Tuk in Kalasin

54 new COVID-19 cases in Kalasin

2 days ago TN
First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge

Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Remains Closed as Test & Go Suspended

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Soda delivery truck in Kalasin

Short-range aerosol suspected reason behind Kalasin Omicron cluster

3 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Omicron variant now ‘spreading fast’

8 mins ago TN
Benjakiti Park lies at the heart of Bangkok on Ratchadapisek road

Bangkok to plant flower gardens in public parks

11 mins ago TN
Chiang Saen Immigration Thailand-Myanmar Border Crossing Checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Myanmar Refugees Remain on Thai Soil

15 mins ago TN
Hospital bed in Thailand

Study reveals dangerous long-term effect of COVID-19

17 mins ago TN