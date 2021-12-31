Bystander killed, two seriously injured during vocational students fight in Bangkok









A Thai national was killed and two more were injured while two groups of vocational students were fighting and firing weapons in front of a gas station in the Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok yesterday night, December 29th.

Police officers from the Samae Dam Police Station and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene around 10:00 PM. after being alerted of the shooting incidents, involving vocational students and gas station employees.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

