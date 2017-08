Three students at the Pathumwan Institute of Technology (PIT) turned themselves to Pathumwan station police yesterday (Aug 17) after they are wanted for the fatal brawl on the skywalk at BTS national stadium station in Aug 1.

The violent fight resulted in one dead and two seriously injured.

The three students are Pattarapol Poolkasem, 22, Visarut Sarim, 20, and Tritip Sapsophon, 23.

By Thai PBS