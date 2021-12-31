December 31, 2021

Bangkokians urged to keep guard raised against COVID at New Year’s feasts

2 hours ago
Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Christmas tree and New Year lights in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: GFDL / Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK (NNT) – New Year’s feasts at home or at restaurants are both susceptible to the spread of COVID-19, especially in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Aware of this fact, Bangkok City Hall is urging people to keep their guards raised against Covid by implementing the “Universal Prevention” disease prevention measures.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Khachit Chatchawanit is asking for public cooperation in stringently observing disease control measures. People are urged to wear face masks at all times during which they are exposed to others. Masks must be worn correctly so they provide a tight seal around the face, except when having meals. However, Mr. Khachit said people should avoid chatting while having meals and make effort to put their masks back on when talking. He said people must also keep social distancing, wash their hands regularly and avoid activities with large crowds, especially those held indoors and in places with little air ventilation.

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

