Pop star Pookie ‘admits’ to substance abuse, helping hubby’s drug-trafficking

Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.


FORMER POP STAR Prissana or Priscilla “Pookie” Gemelli, who was arrested with her husband for allegedly selling 5.17 kilograms of ketamine to a Taiwanese man, has allegedly admitted to taking drugs and getting involved in her husband’s alleged drug trafficking, a senior police officer said yesterday.

National Police deputy commissioner Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan told the press that both the Thai-Australian former star Prissana, 40, and her Thai husband, Chonlawit Kitatrakul, 49, had tested positive for substance abuse.

Full story: The Nation

By Khanathit Srihirundaj
The Nation

