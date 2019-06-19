Pop star Pookie ‘admits’ to substance abuse, helping hubby’s drug-trafficking

Pop star Pookie ‘admits’ to substance abuse, helping hubby’s drug-trafficking1 min read
FORMER POP STAR Prissana or Priscilla “Pookie” Gemelli, who was arrested with her husband for allegedly selling 5.17 kilograms of ketamine to a Taiwanese man, has allegedly admitted to taking drugs and getting involved in her husband’s alleged drug trafficking, a senior police officer said yesterday.
National Police deputy commissioner Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan told the press that both the Thai-Australian former star Prissana, 40, and her Thai husband, Chonlawit Kitatrakul, 49, had tested positive for substance abuse.
Full story: The Nation
By Khanathit Srihirundaj
The Nation