Finnish Tourist robbed by Laos Ladyboy who offered to “help” at an ATM on Walking Street





Walking Street – Mr. M. T., 42 years old, was at an ATM on Walking Street on June 13th, 2019 around 1:00 AM and having issues withdrawing cash due to language barriers on reading English or Thai according to his statement to local police.

Mr. Yao Wongmanee, a transgender ladyboy who is 32 years old from Laos, approached Mr. Tarvonen and offered to help.

Mr. T. accepted the offer and withdrew roughly 17,000 baht. Mr. Wongmanee then convinced him to go to a nearby beer bar, have a drink and talk. According to Mr. T., Mr. Wongmanee attempted to offer sexual services to him but he refused. Mr. Wongmanee then, according to the police, grabbed the cash from Mr. T. shirt pocket and ran away.

