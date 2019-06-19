Wed. Jun 19th, 2019

Over 4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Tak province

Toyota Commuter minivan in Hat Yai

Toyota Commuter minivan in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


Customs officials and army troops seized more than 4,500 baby endangered turtles and some tropical fish from a passenger van on the Mae Sot-Tak highway in Mae Sot district of Thailand’s northwestern province of Tak on Tuesday.

The seized turtles include 586 Indian star tortoises, an endangered species listed in Category 1 by CITES, 75 common snapping turtles on the CITES’s Category 3 list and about 3,800 Japanese turtles.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

