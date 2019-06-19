Over 4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Tak province

Over 4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Tak province1 min read
Customs officials and army troops seized more than 4,500 baby endangered turtles and some tropical fish from a passenger van on the Mae Sot-Tak highway in Mae Sot district of Thailand’s northwestern province of Tak on Tuesday.
The seized turtles include 586 Indian star tortoises, an endangered species listed in Category 1 by CITES, 75 common snapping turtles on the CITES’s Category 3 list and about 3,800 Japanese turtles.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World