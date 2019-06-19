Two arrested in Patong and Phuket Town hotel drug raids

Two arrested in Patong and Phuket Town hotel drug raids1 min read
PHUKET: Police raids in Patong and Phuket Town last night resulted in the arrests of a man and woman and the seizure of 121 methamphetamine pills (ya ba) and 68.7 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).
Acting on information from undercover sources, officers under the command of Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana first raided a hotel room on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town at just after midnight Tuesday (June 18) where they caught 28-year-old Amonrat Sukcharoen and 23-year-old Ekkasit Rahem in illegal possession of drugs.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News