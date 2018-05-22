Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Vendors outside Bangkok malls given deadline to clear out

The newly renovated CentralPlaza Ladprao reopened on August 28, 2011. Photo
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Monday gave about 100 street vendors another 14 days to continue selling their wares in front of Central Lat Phrao and The One malls, after which they must remove their stalls so pedestrians can use the footpaths unimpeded.

In response to complaints about the stalls blocking pavements and even intruding onto the roadway, the State Railway of Thailand, which owns the land, authorised the BMA to regulate the area.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

