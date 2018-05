SAMUT PRAKAN: A tour bus driver has been charged with stealing valuables and other items worth 60,000 baht in total from five Chinese passengers whose travel bags were forced open while they visited tourist attractions.

Wasant Phonthonglang, 36, was apprehended on Monday and taken to a media briefing at Suvannabhumi airport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST