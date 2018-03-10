Saturday, March 10, 2018
Home > Chiang Mai > Suspect caught, 3m speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

Suspect caught, 3m speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

Doi Suthep National Park, Chiang Mai
TN Chiang Mai 0

CHIANG MAI: A suspected member of a drug-smuggling gang has been arrested and almost 3 million pills seized near the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district.

Lhao Boontai, whose identity and nationality have not yet been verified, was caught and 19 rucksacks containing 2.84 million speed pills seized about 1.5km away from the border area at Arunothai village in tambon Muangna on Friday, Lt Gen Wichak Siribansop, 3rd Army Region chief said during a press conference on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHEEWIN SATTHA
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Chiang Mai faces dengue fever crisis

Breaking News

Concerns over diphtheria outbreak in Northern Thailand

Breaking News

Corn growers in Chiang Mai cry for help

Leave a Reply