Suspect caught, 3m speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: A suspected member of a drug-smuggling gang has been arrested and almost 3 million pills seized near the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district.

Lhao Boontai, whose identity and nationality have not yet been verified, was caught and 19 rucksacks containing 2.84 million speed pills seized about 1.5km away from the border area at Arunothai village in tambon Muangna on Friday, Lt Gen Wichak Siribansop, 3rd Army Region chief said during a press conference on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHEEWIN SATTHA

BANGKOK POST