A taxi-motorcyclist was found dead on a roadside in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the head.

Nong Kham police got the call at 6am and found the body of Sompong Faesanthia, 43, in tall grass on the side of Nong Phanpuay-Nong Kla Road in Moo 11, his crashed motorcycle nearby.

