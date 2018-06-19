Saraburi: Aussie arrested for offering sex tour service

PATTAYA: a 49-year-old Australian man was arrested in Muak Lek district of Saraburi province about 3am on Tuesday by a special police team tasked with tracking down transnational criminal suspects, an informed source said.

S. A. C. was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on June 16 on charges of procuring for prostitution and violating the computer crime law by publishing pornographic material online, the source said.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST