PHATTHALUNG, 19 June 2018 (NNT) – Residents of Southern Thailand have been warned of possible flooding as heavy rainfall continues throughout this week.

In Phatthalung province, strong winds have knocked down trees and damaged 50 homes in 5 communities in Konghra district. Rubber trees, as well as durian and lonkong plantations, have also reportedly been affected by the stormy weather.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand