Thai Airways says TG 622 delayed due to technical issues





BANGKOK, 29 October 2018 (NNT) – Thai Airways says TG flight 622 from Bangkok to Osaka, Japan, was not delayed by a pilot strike as rumored.

Vice President of the Aviation Safety, Security and Standards Department at Thai Airways, Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri , has insisted that the A380-800 airbus carrying passengers on TG flight 622 could not take off on schedule due to technical problems.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

