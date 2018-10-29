Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport
Thai Airways says TG 622 delayed due to technical issues

By TN / October 29, 2018

BANGKOK, 29 October 2018 (NNT) – Thai Airways says TG flight 622 from Bangkok to Osaka, Japan, was not delayed by a pilot strike as rumored.

Vice President of the Aviation Safety, Security and Standards Department at Thai Airways, Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri , has insisted that the A380-800 airbus carrying passengers on TG flight 622 could not take off on schedule due to technical problems.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

