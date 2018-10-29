Thai Airways says TG 622 delayed due to technical issues

BANGKOK, 29 October 2018 (NNT) – Thai Airways says TG flight 622 from Bangkok to Osaka, Japan, was not delayed by a pilot strike as rumored.
Vice President of the Aviation Safety, Security and Standards Department at Thai Airways, Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri , has insisted that the A380-800 airbus carrying passengers on TG flight 622 could not take off on schedule due to technical problems.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Leicester City confirms Vichai among five killed in copter crash
-
Mastermind behind gangland style execution of British man in Pattaya arrested in Spain
-
British media say Vichai on board helicopter that crashed
-
Cooperation on fighting against garbage in sea
-
Over 1mln People Sign Petition for 2nd Brexit Referendum