THAI ‘sorry’ passengers forced to vacate seats for crew

The Thai Airways International president has apologised to two passengers forced to give up their first-class seats for two off-duty pilots deadheading from Zurich to Bangkok.
The aircraft’s departure was reportedly delayed for about two hours, with the on-duty pilots refusing to take off until first-class seats were made available for their off-duty colleagues.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
