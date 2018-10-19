Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport
THAI ‘sorry’ passengers forced to vacate seats for crew

By TN / October 19, 2018

The Thai Airways International president has apologised to two passengers forced to give up their first-class seats for two off-duty pilots deadheading from Zurich to Bangkok.

The aircraft’s departure was reportedly delayed for about two hours, with the on-duty pilots refusing to take off until first-class seats were made available for their off-duty colleagues.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

