PM Prayut calls for “forward-looking” relationship with Europe

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday assured his Netherlands and Norwegian counterparts that his government will stick to its political roadmap which will see a general election next year and called for a “forward-looking” relationship with European countries.
Gen Prayut met with Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte and Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg on the sidelines of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM12) in Brussels. He is scheduled to address the meeting on the topic “Building the future together: Promoting inclusive growth and sustainable connectivity” today.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Acting Immigration police chief vows to get rid of 7,000 overstaying foreigners by end of month
-
THAI ‘sorry’ passengers forced to vacate seats for crew
-
Thailand prepares to assume ASEAN Chairmanship in 2019
-
EU to Cooperate With North African Countries to Reduce Illegal Immigration
-
PM heads to Belgium for 12th ASEM