PM Prayut calls for “forward-looking” relationship with Europe

By TN / October 19, 2018

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday assured his Netherlands and Norwegian counterparts that his government will stick to its political roadmap which will see a general election next year and called for a “forward-looking” relationship with European countries.

Gen Prayut met with Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte and Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg on the sidelines of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM12) in Brussels. He is scheduled to address the meeting on the topic “Building the future together: Promoting inclusive growth and sustainable connectivity” today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

